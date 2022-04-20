Gas prices on the rise despite more barrels from reserve

Advertisement

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After being on the decline since early March, nationwide gas prices are once again reaching above the four-dollar mark.

While higher than it’s been in the last few weeks, the average reached $4.33 cents on March 11th.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the price of gas is getting more expensive because of a continued rise in global oil prices, being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Global oil prices are continuing to climb despite action by President Joe Biden to release 180 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency reserves.

