Five people strike plea deal in death of Porcupine teen

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Five defendants charged in the fentanyl death of a teen in Porcupine have accepted plea deals in the case.

The five have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the death of 16-year-old Louis Sandoval.

A federal grand jury indicted Tarriah Provost, Donna Garnette, Kelly Grass, Jesse Grass and Kimberly Janis, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21.

Court documents state that Provost is the one who physically supplied Sandoval with fentanyl.

