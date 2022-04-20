Advertisement

Ethics board takes up complaints against Noem

Questions were raised about state airplane use and her daughter’s state certification
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A board that investigates complaints against South Dakota officials is scheduled to take up a pair of ethics complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem in May.

Noem had until last Friday to respond to complaints alleging she misused state airplanes for personal use and that she improperly interfered in a state certification program for her daughter. Neither Noem nor members of the South Dakota Government Accountability Board will say whether Noem responded by the deadline.

The board is scheduled to revisit both complaints at its May 2 meeting in Sioux Falls. Any complaints and related information would only become public if the board finds the complaints have merit and votes to hold a contested hearing.

