Cooking Beef with Eric - Eggs and Beef Breakfast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Less is more, particularly when you can assemble and cook a dish in one skillet!

For this breakfast dish, brown 2 pounds of ground beef until no longer pink. Drain excess grease. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic, 2 diced onions and an 8-ounce package of sliced mushroom. Cook until vegetables are softened. Stir in a half teaspoon of nutmeg and a half teaspoon of dried oregano. Add a 10-ounce package of frozen spinach that has been thawed and thoroughly drained. Cook until spinach is heated through.

On medium low heat, make 6 indentations in the beef mixture. Drop an egg in each indentation. Cover and cook until desired doneness. Season with salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes, to taste.

