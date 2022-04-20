Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Eggs and Beef Breakfast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Less is more, particularly when you can assemble and cook a dish in one skillet!

For this breakfast dish, brown 2 pounds of ground beef until no longer pink. Drain excess grease. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic, 2 diced onions and an 8-ounce package of sliced mushroom. Cook until vegetables are softened. Stir in a half teaspoon of nutmeg and a half teaspoon of dried oregano. Add a 10-ounce package of frozen spinach that has been thawed and thoroughly drained. Cook until spinach is heated through.

On medium low heat, make 6 indentations in the beef mixture. Drop an egg in each indentation. Cover and cook until desired doneness. Season with salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes, to taste.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alerts
Another spring storm set to impact the area late Friday into Saturday
NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s,...
NDN Collective calls for boycott against other Uhre businesses
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Ethics board takes up complaints against Noem
A car sits in the drive way the morning after a series of vehicle burglaries.
Early morning car burglaries
Peace, Homelessness in Rapid City
“Death. That’s the reality.” Helping the homeless is a community effort

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Chicken with Chickpeas and Spinach
Cooking with Eric - Chicken with Chickpeas and Spinach
Cooking with Eric - Pineapple Ham Quiche
Cooking with Eric - Pineapple Ham Quiche
Cooking Beef with Eric - Mushroom Steak Tips
Cooking Beef with Eric - Mushroom Steak Tips
Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Beef Stew
Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Beef Stew