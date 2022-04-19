Advertisement

Visit Rapid City welcomes new leadership

Visit Rapid City CEO and President
Visit Rapid City CEO and President(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Visit Rapid City welcomed their new President and CEO on April 19.

Brooke Kaufman, the new CEO and President, came from Casper, Wyoming and is the third person to lead Visit Rapid City. Chosen from 130 candidates, she was sworn into her position and said she is ready to hit the ground running. She just moved to town and has been thinking of innovative ideas for Visit Rapid City and learning more about the community.

“How do we oil the machine that’s Visit Rapid City, because when we do our jobs, people have jobs. It creates earnings and tax dollars, and it drives quality of life. So, I really think that in my first year my top priority is, say how do I get hyper-focused on this organization so that we are doing everything we can be doing to drive this place (Rapid City) forward,” said Kaufman.

She spent her first weekend as a tourist in her new home, exploring Custer State Park and attending the sunrise service at Mount Rushmore.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pine Ridge men found not guilty in stabbing death.
Pine Ridge brothers found not guilty of murder
court gavel
US attorney for South Dakota to retire
The organization compared the 50 states based on property tax, income tax, and sales and excise...
WalletHub: SD 7th lowest state with tax burden
Home Grown Goods
Rapid City business uses jeans to strive for a more sustainable future
Mount Rushmore
Easter celebrations started with the sunrise at Mount Rushmore

Latest News

The national mask mandate has switched gears since a federal judge from Florida ruled against...
Airports and mass transportation beware, a federal ruling has changed mask restrictions
SD Mines Students
South Dakota Mines meeting infrastructure needs
Taxes
Tax deadline passed, but if you missed it don’t panic
Two Pine Ridge men found not guilty in stabbing death.
Pine Ridge brothers found not guilty of murder