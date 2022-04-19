Visit Rapid City welcomes new leadership

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Visit Rapid City welcomed their new President and CEO on April 19.

Brooke Kaufman, the new CEO and President, came from Casper, Wyoming and is the third person to lead Visit Rapid City. Chosen from 130 candidates, she was sworn into her position and said she is ready to hit the ground running. She just moved to town and has been thinking of innovative ideas for Visit Rapid City and learning more about the community.

“How do we oil the machine that’s Visit Rapid City, because when we do our jobs, people have jobs. It creates earnings and tax dollars, and it drives quality of life. So, I really think that in my first year my top priority is, say how do I get hyper-focused on this organization so that we are doing everything we can be doing to drive this place (Rapid City) forward,” said Kaufman.

She spent her first weekend as a tourist in her new home, exploring Custer State Park and attending the sunrise service at Mount Rushmore.

