US attorney for South Dakota to retire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dennis R. Holmes, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, will retire after serving 43 years as a prosecutor in the state.

The U.S. District Court will appoint an interim U.S. attorney Friday. Holmes will stay on board for a while to help with the transition.

Holmes began serving as acting U.S. Attorney in February 2021 and was appointed to the position in December. That appointment, by law, was only for 120 days.

Holmes, originally from Custer, started his career as an intern in 1978 for the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office. He then spent nine years in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office before joining the U.S. Department of Justice. Holmes has been with the DOJ for 34 years.

In a DOJ release, Holmes said: “It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated law enforcement officials from state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies who toil every day to keep our communities safe. In my career I also have had the privilege of serving alongside many talented and devoted attorneys. I have always admired their professionalism and their dedication to public service.”

