Rapid City landfill relaxes fees

By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 51 years, Rapid City has hosted Cleanup Week, a time for residents to clean out the attic and kick it to the curb.

Many people take advantage of the relaxed fees at the landfill as a part of the annual cleanup week. Old furniture, rugs and extra items around the house fill pickups and trailers that line the entrance to the disposal area. Ria Harper of the City Solid Waste Department says it is important for those that are cleaning up their yards and keeping it out of others.

“We want to keep it; you know away from getting dumped on roads and fields and stuff like that,” said Harper.

The land fill does not accept Freon-based appliances and will still charge for tires this week.

For more information contact the Rapid City Waste Division at (605) 355-3496.

