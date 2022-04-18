Advertisement

Prescribed fire planned at Wind Cave National Park

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park is planning to burn more than one thousand acres this month in a prescribed fire.

The burn could begin as early as this coming week.

The area burned will include an open ponderosa pine forest close to the park’s headquarters.

Park Superintendent Leigh Welling said in a statement that that the fire will “Lessen the threat of wildfires by reducing fuel load near park structures,”

National Park Service Firefighters, and other surrounding fire services, are conducting the burn.

Once the fire gets going, smoke may be heavy along Highway 385 and the surrounding area, and the highway may need to be closed for safety purposes.

