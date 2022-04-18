Advertisement

One step closer to a colorful summer

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Parks Department is preparing to fill the empty gardens and parks around town.

Crews began working with 16,000 plants and seedlings inside the greenhouse to prepare them for the flower beds around the city. The seeds were planted in the middle of March and a Green House Specialist on the project tells us they consider plants and flowers that are native to the area, helping out the pollinators in our area. They also want a lot of color scattered throughout the city.

“What I like to see, is when you drive by a garden, or you walk by a garden, or you bike by a garden that you can look out and just see the color,” said John Berglund, Green House Specialist.

Crews will begin planting in the parks towards the end of May.

