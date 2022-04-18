Milder Start to the Week; Warm 70s Tuesday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cold air mass that put us in the deep freeze the past week is finally moving east. This will allow milder air to return, with 40s and 50s expected today. A ridge of high pressure aloft along with downslope winds will bring 60s and 70s to the area Tuesday. With those warm temperatures will be very low humidity, so fire dangers may be quite high on Tuesday.

A cold front brings windy, somewhat cooler weather Wednesday. There might be a stray rain or snow shower with that front Tuesday night.

Windy, warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday. As moisture returns Friday, we might see our first thunderstorms of the season. A powerful storm over the southwest US will move northeast ... and that will bring rain, snow and wind this weekend. The exact track of that storm is still up in the air, but there will be a potential for parts of our area to receive very beneficial moisture. Stay tuned!

