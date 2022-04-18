Easter celebrations started with the sunrise at Mount Rushmore

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - Those looking for a more unconventional way of celebrating Easter, and who don’t mind colder weather, brought out their coats and blankets to the Mount Rushmore Amphitheater.

The space at the national monument held its 75th Easter Sunrise Service bright and early Sunday morning at 7 am.

Luckily, this year the weather wasn’t too chilly.

“Sun shining! What more could you ask for on a sunrise service,” exclaimed Rev. Rodney Veldhuizen.

That sunshine may have contributed to a great turnout of people coming to celebrate the holiday.

“We get a chance to stand in a place where we celebrate the founding of this nation and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ in a beautiful outdoor setting, plus to recognize the government that gives us the freedom to worship as we choose,” said Veldhuizen.

The event is placed by the United Church of Christ in Hermosa and the First Congregational Church of Keystone.

Since the first sunrise service in 1945, the celebration has been held at various locations throughout the monument. However, it’s the collaboration between the churches and the park that make the program possible.

“We couldn’t do it without the national park service’s participation. It’s just incredible, for me, it’s incredible that these folks allow us to come here, have a Christian celebration, and remember in a nonsectarian manner, that God’s the one that’s been in charge of this nation,” said Veldhuizen.

Anyone was welcome to the celebrations regardless of their denomination.

