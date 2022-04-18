Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Donnivan Schaeffer Archery Trophy with each year's winners added.
Donnivan Schaeffer Memorial Trophy awarded to another young archer
The organization compared the 50 states based on property tax, income tax, and sales and excise...
WalletHub: SD 7th lowest state with tax burden
Marijuana Petition
Organization fights to get recreational marijuana back on the ballot
Elijah West was arraigned on three first degree murder charges.... in the January 5 shooting...
Man arraigned on triple homicide
Mary's Mountain Cookies
Tourists and locals in Rapid City go kooky for cookies

Latest News

FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Storms by the end of the week
Much Warmer Tomorrow
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills