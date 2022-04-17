Advertisement

Rush win regular season finale over Oilers

Will face Americans in first round of playoffs
Rush win regular season finale over Tulsa
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush had already clinched a spot in the postseason, but they still went out strong with an exclamation point by scoring five goals in a victory over the Tulsa Oilers. Ben Burns has highlights from the first period, along with details on who they’ll face in the first round.

