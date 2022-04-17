Much Warmer Weather in the Near Future

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures tonight are going to be cold once again with lows dropping into the 20s and teens. Temperatures tomorrow will not be that bad with highs around 50 for much of our viewing area. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much improved with highs in the mid-70s for Rapid City and places to the east . Tuesday night we may see some rain, and that’ll bring the temperatures down slightly for Wednesday. By the end of the week, we could see some storms on Friday. That will also bring the temps down for Saturday, and we may even see a rain/snow mix on Saturday.

