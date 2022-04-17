Donnivan Schaeffer Memorial Trophy awarded to another young archer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 30 years ago at 22 years old, Donnivan Schaeffer’s life was cut short when he was murdered in Rapid City.

Schaeffer was a talented archer and to commemorate his life the Donnivan Schaeffer Memorial Trophy was created. It’s awarded to one male and one female in the South Dakota’s Archer Association State Indoor Shoot.

”I like to improve my shooting and get better than my last score,” said Simyn Poirer, the male recipient of the award.

Poirer first picked up the bow and arrow at a young age.

“My brothers shot archery, so I shot,” explained Poirer.

“When he was 4, we went home from the range and he said, ‘I want to shoot.’ So, he started in our basement when he was 4 and when he got a little older, he came into the range,” explained his mother, Caryn Poirer.

Poirer’s first year of competition was put on hold due to Covid-19.

The following year he took to the range where he started to rack up an impressive list of wins.

“He shot state shoot, he won that one as well. Then he won the Midwest Sectionals, which is like a 5-state tournament. He’s won that 2 years in a row,” said his mother.

It’s another 1st place finish, this one in the Cub Male Bow Hunter Freestyle Division, that won him the Donnivan Schaeffer Memorial Trophy.

An award created to honor the life of Donnivan Schaeffe who, in life, was a passionate archer.

“So, since he was an avid shooter at a young age and Simyn has the same interest at a young age and passion for it. It’s just an honor, yeah it’s an honor.” stated his mother.

Dusty Snyder, Poirer’s coach, is excited to see the 10-year-old grow in a sport that he loves.

“Being able to see what you’ve taught them and then taking it to the next level. It’s very interesting. They are the next generation that’s going to keep this sport going,” stated Snyder.

