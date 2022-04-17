Cooking with Eric - Pineapple Ham Quiche

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The original recipe calls for crushed pineapple. You can do that, but just adding a bit of pineapple juice does the trick!

First, preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Partially bake a thawed prepared pie crust for a few minutes; remove.

In a skillet, sauté one chopped onion and 1 small chopped green pepper in a half stick of butter until softened. From an 8oz can of crushed pineapple, add the reserved juice and boil until liquid is evaporated. Add pineapple (optional) and 1 cup of diced cooked ham. Stir and heat through.

Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded Monterrey Jack cheese on the bottom of the prebaked pie crust. In a bowl, combine 4 eggs, beaten with 1/2 cup half and half and 1 tablespoon of Dijon style mustard. Add 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

Pour egg mixture over Jack cheese in crust, then top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Bake until set, about 40 minutes.

