Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Pineapple Ham Quiche

The news at noon, on KOTA Territory TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The original recipe calls for crushed pineapple. You can do that, but just adding a bit of pineapple juice does the trick!

First, preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Partially bake a thawed prepared pie crust for a few minutes; remove.

In a skillet, sauté one chopped onion and 1 small chopped green pepper in a half stick of butter until softened. From an 8oz can of crushed pineapple, add the reserved juice and boil until liquid is evaporated. Add pineapple (optional) and 1 cup of diced cooked ham. Stir and heat through.

Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded Monterrey Jack cheese on the bottom of the prebaked pie crust. In a bowl, combine 4 eggs, beaten with 1/2 cup half and half and 1 tablespoon of Dijon style mustard. Add 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

Pour egg mixture over Jack cheese in crust, then top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Bake until set, about 40 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
Elijah West was arraigned on three first degree murder charges.... in the January 5 shooting...
Man arraigned on triple homicide
Mary's Mountain Cookies
Tourists and locals in Rapid City go kooky for cookies
”I was pretty panicked,” recalled Steven Denton, upon waking up in the hospital.
Sturgis PD saves a life with the help of AED donation
Allman was charged with second degree murder for the stabbing death of Lance Baumgarten but...
Barry Allman’s plea deal results in 15-year prison sentence

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - Mushroom Steak Tips
Cooking Beef with Eric - Mushroom Steak Tips
Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Beef Stew
Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Beef Stew
Cooking with Eric - Baked Rockfish with Parmesan-Sour Cream Sauce
Cooking with Eric - Baked Rockfish with Parmesan-Sour Cream Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Stuffed Pepper One Pot Meal
Cooking Beef with Eric - Stuffed Pepper One Pot Meal