Advertisement

US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it approached Florida.(Carlos Giusti/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida.

The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.

The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, said Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras,” said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
Elijah West was arraigned on three first degree murder charges.... in the January 5 shooting...
Man arraigned on triple homicide
Mary's Mountain Cookies
Tourists and locals in Rapid City go kooky for cookies
”I was pretty panicked,” recalled Steven Denton, upon waking up in the hospital.
Sturgis PD saves a life with the help of AED donation
Allman was charged with second degree murder for the stabbing death of Lance Baumgarten but...
Barry Allman’s plea deal results in 15-year prison sentence

Latest News

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Cooking with Eric - Pineapple Ham Quiche
Cooking with Eric - Pineapple Ham Quiche
The Amber Alert issued Saturday by Atlanta authorities has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled in Ga. after mother, son found ‘in good health’
A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find