Rush drops tight game to Tulsa

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush and Tulsa combined to play a tight, low scoring game Friday night. It was the Oilers who earned a 1-0 victory. Lukas Parik stopped 22 of 23 shots for the Rush. Daniel Mannella stopped all 26 shots he faced in route to recording the shutout. The same two teams wrap up the regular season Saturday night at the Monument Ice Arena. The playoffs begin next week. The Rush will be the number two seed in the Mountain Division and will have home ice advantage for round one.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.