Advertisement

Rush drops tight game to Tulsa

Oilers win 1-0
By Vic Quick
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush and Tulsa combined to play a tight, low scoring game Friday night. It was the Oilers who earned a 1-0 victory. Lukas Parik stopped 22 of 23 shots for the Rush. Daniel Mannella stopped all 26 shots he faced in route to recording the shutout. The same two teams wrap up the regular season Saturday night at the Monument Ice Arena. The playoffs begin next week. The Rush will be the number two seed in the Mountain Division and will have home ice advantage for round one.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
Elijah West was arraigned on three first degree murder charges.... in the January 5 shooting...
Man arraigned on 2020 triple homicide
Mary's Mountain Cookies
Tourists and locals in Rapid City go kooky for cookies
”I was pretty panicked,” recalled Steven Denton, upon waking up in the hospital.
Sturgis PD saves a life with the help of AED donation
Rapid City Water Reclamation Facility will see $145,000,000 in upgrades.
Out with the old and in with the new, Rapid City Wastewater Reclamation Facility on the chopping block

Latest News

4-15 Rush
Rush drops tight game to Tulsa
4-15 post 22
Post 22 baseball team gears up for season opener
4-15 post 22
Post 22 baseball team gears up for season opener
4-14 BHSU softball
Black Hills State softball team drops doubleheader to Chadron State