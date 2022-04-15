Advertisement

SD for Better Marijuana Laws to collect signatures in Rapid City

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group advocating for recreational cannabis in South Dakota, is setting up shop in Rapid City, to collect ballot signatures over the weekend.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, is making a final push to rack up signatures before the May 3 deadline for ballot initiatives.

The organization says they’re within striking distance of getting all the signatures they need, however they add that there’s no time to waste as the deadline is fast approaching.

The campaign’s director Matthew Schweich, says the group doesn’t want to take any chances when qualifying for the ballot.

”It’s important that we get this initiative on the ballot for voters to decide,” Schweich said “So, we’re grading ourselves very harshly when we look at these petitions, and we’re not making any assumptions that are friendly to our analysis. We think it’s important to take a conservative approach and make sure we have everything we need.”

As of now, the group has about 13,000 signatures. They need 17,000 to qualify.

