Rushmore Candy Co. selling Easter goodies

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Easter just days away, you may be wondering where you can find a last-minute, sweet Easter gift.

The Rushmore Candy Company has been open at it’s Highway 16 location for about a year now, and has all kinds of different candies, sodas, and other treats for those young and old. Manager Marcy Trainor says more people tend to visit during holidays.

And Easter is no exception. So they’re stocked up on chocolate bunnies and other Easter related candies.

”We do have a couple other Easter specific candies,” Trainor said. “We do have baskets that we can put together for you, we just need to know a little ahead of time.”

Trainor says it’s best to call in if you still want a basket. You can reach the Rushmore Candy Co. at (605) 342-1289.

