A few snow showers overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight hours. Snow showers will move in from the west. They will mostly be on the lighter side, though a dusting to an inch will be possible. Temperatures drop into the teens and single digits overnight. Though the wind will not be as strong, it’ll still be a cold start to the day.

Mostly cloudy skies hold on for much of Friday. The majority of the snow activity will taper off by midday, but some will linger into the afternoon and evening hours around the Black Hills and Big Horns. Highs will range from the 20s to 30s for much of the area. Some could be near 40° out toward the Badlands.

Temperatures are a bit warmer over the weekend with highs in the 40s, but that’s still going to be about 10° below normal. Winds will pick up over the weekend, too. Saturday starts out mostly sunny, but clouds increase through the afternoon and a few showers move in during the late afternoon and overnight hours. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday.

Temperatures will be mild Monday with highs in the 40s to near 506, but the warm up begins Tuesday. Many will have highs in the 60s, while some flirt with 70°! Clouds increase Tuesday and bring in some showers through the afternoon. A bit cooler Wednesday with some wind. Highs in the 50s are expected. 60s and potential 70s are back to end next week.

