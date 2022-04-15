Easter tradition still alive in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “He is Risen, He is Risen,” sings Rev. Bunker Hill.

Carrying a Cross to churches in Sturgis has become a tradition, starting at the First Presbyterian Church and stopping at five different churches reciting scripture and singing hymns.

“Each hymn in this book are sermons unto themselves. You know, you can just fall into reality, just like you do with choruses, fall into praise,” said Jill Tesnow, Pianist for Sturgis Christian Church.

Coming together as a community to worship, using the whole body rather than what Reverend Bunker Hill called, Church aerobics.

“When we worship, we ought to worship with more than our mouth, we ought to worship with our whole body,” said Hill, “Making a walk ourselves, we don’t suffer ourselves like Jesus did. Although it was kind of chilly out today”

Bringing scripture to life is what the Cross Walk is meant for. The walk is designed to remind Christians of Jesus’ walk to Mount Calvary, where tradition says he was crucified.

