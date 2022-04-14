Advertisement

St. Martin’s Village on the hunt for eggs

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Easter is right around the corner, and the residents at St. Martin’s Village are peeking for eggs.

The egg hunt gives the residents independence in their home, says Tammy Hall, Activities Coordinator. The nursing staff is guided around by the residents as they search high and low. In each egg hid candy and “play” money that the residents can use to bid on prizes. The residents enjoy coming together in their “home” and were even visited by the Easter bunny.

