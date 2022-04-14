St. Martin’s Village on the hunt for eggs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Easter is right around the corner, and the residents at St. Martin’s Village are peeking for eggs.

The egg hunt gives the residents independence in their home, says Tammy Hall, Activities Coordinator. The nursing staff is guided around by the residents as they search high and low. In each egg hid candy and “play” money that the residents can use to bid on prizes. The residents enjoy coming together in their “home” and were even visited by the Easter bunny.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.