One more windy day, but cold air lingers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy weather continues through the night. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible at times. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens, which will make it feel below zero thanks to the strong winds.

Plenty of sunshine expected Thursday with more clouds lingering in northwest South Dakota. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible through the day, so it’ll feel like January once again. Scattered snow showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible, up to an inch in spots. Snow showers will linger in the Black Hills and over toward the Big Horns through the afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will rise into the 40s, but that is still about 10° below normal for this time of year. Clouds increase Saturday and it will be breezy. A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon and overnight, where snow showers could mix in. Skies clear up through the day Sunday and we should be mostly sunny by afternoon. It’ll be windy behind the storm system on Sunday.

Next week will start off mild near 50°, but warm up nicely into the 60s and possibly 70s for parts of the area. Those with snow still on the ground will struggle to warm up as much.

