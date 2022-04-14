Lead prosecutor picked for AG impeachment trial

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The leader of the South Dakota Senate has named Mark Vargo, Pennington County’s state’s attorney, as lead prosecutor for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Wednesday’s announcement from Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck comes one day after House lawmakers voted to impeach Ravnsborg for a car crash that killed a pedestrian.

Ravnsborg is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He must take a leave until the Senate decides whether to remove him from office.

Schoenbeck set the trial for June 21-22. He said Vargo will argue in favor of the two articles of impeachment. One is for crimes that led to the death of Joe Boever and the other is for malfeasance in office.

