Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states for presidential primaries and caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
James Stethem, 52, was last seen March 31 in Rapid City.
A 52-year-old Rapid City man reported missing
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment
Quincy Bear Robe is indicted on a second degree murder charge.
Grand jury hands down indictment in Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
”I was pretty panicked,” recalled Steven Denton, upon waking up in the hospital.
Sturgis PD saves a life with the help of AED donation

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Rushmore Candy Co. selling Easter goodies
Rushmore Candy Co. selling Easter goodies
A permanent souvenir, tourists get tatted in the Hills
A permanent souvenir, tourists get tatted in the Hills
Easter tradition still alive in Sturgis
Easter tradition still alive in Sturgis