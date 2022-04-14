Barry Allman murder sentencing update

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Barry Allman, the man accused of stabbing 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten back in august of 2020. His sentencing trial took place Thursday

Allman was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing of Lance Baumgarten in august of 2020. The case was then declared a mistrial by Judge Matt Brown after it was discovered that the defense was not aware of a deal key witnesses made that granted them immunity from the crimes that took place that night.

Under Allman’s current plea deal, he requested to serve fifteen years with seven as supervised probation. Judge Brown denied his request citing a prior chance he was given with a felony conviction in 2012. He was sentenced to fifteen years with no chance of probation.

We asked his attorney John Murphy if he would like to speak, but he had no futher comments.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.