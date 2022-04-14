Advertisement

Barry Allman murder sentencing update

Allman was charged with second degree murder for the stabbing of Lance Baumgarten in august of...
Allman was charged with second degree murder for the stabbing of Lance Baumgarten in august of 2020.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Barry Allman, the man accused of stabbing 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten back in august of 2020. His sentencing trial took place Thursday

Allman was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing of Lance Baumgarten in august of 2020. The case was then declared a mistrial by Judge Matt Brown after it was discovered that the defense was not aware of a deal key witnesses made that granted them immunity from the crimes that took place that night.

Under Allman’s current plea deal, he requested to serve fifteen years with seven as supervised probation. Judge Brown denied his request citing a prior chance he was given with a felony conviction in 2012. He was sentenced to fifteen years with no chance of probation.

We asked his attorney John Murphy if he would like to speak, but he had no futher comments.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Stethem, 52, was last seen March 31 in Rapid City.
A 52-year-old Rapid City man reported missing
Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow in Thomson Park on Meadowlark...
Closer to reaching a verdict in the killing of three Rapid City residents
DCI releases name of man RCPD officers shot and killed
Quincy Bear Robe is indicted on a second degree murder charge.
Grand jury hands down indictment in Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment

Latest News

Cold
A few snow showers overnight and still cold
a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
Rapid City Water Reclamation Facility will see $145,000,000 in upgrades.
Out with the old and in with the new, Rapid City Wastewater Reclamation Facility on the chopping block
”I was pretty panicked,” recalled Steven Denton, upon waking up in the hospital.
Sturgis PD saves a life with the help of AED donation