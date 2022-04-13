Advertisement

Spike in crude oil costing you more at the airport

Consumers can expect an expensive 2022 travel season
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Natalie Cruz
Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High airfare prices are putting a damper on consumers as we head into the spring and summer seasons. Triple AAA expert Shawn Steward says high ticket prices are due to the increased demand from spring break, prebooking summer trips, and especially the war in Ukraine” United Airlines released an exclusive statement to KOTA territory news saying in part quote " There are many factors that go into ticket pricing, including costs, like oil, supply, and importantly the level of demand for travel which has been improving quite significantly for the spring and summer. We believe that air travel continues to be a great value and we will closely evaluate our pricing to make the best decisions for our operations and customers” Triple AAA suggests booking a travel agent for the best price.

