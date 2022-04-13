The quest for the golden egg, Rapid City Optimist Egg Hunt

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Easter’s not here quite yet, but Rapid City already had kids hopping to egg hunting last Saturday.

The 57th annual Optimist Easter Egg Hunt took place at Mckeage field, and kids were up bright and early and ready to get in on the action.

The free event was for those 10 and under, unless a parent was chaperoning a toddler.

The Easter Bunny was even there to oversee the five thousand colorful eggs that were strewn about the diamond.

Children three and under were tasked with the infield, while those over three had the outfield as their domain.

A few golden eggs were hidden among all of the colorful ones, where the children that found those got a special prize - a strider bike.

Some kids had the idea to run into the distance, instead of dealing with the crowd of kids searching the area right passed the line.

The event was over in 10 minutes or less, and many chose to open their eggs on the field and recycle them as they left.

