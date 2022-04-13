Mount Calvary Cemetery hopes to “green up” newly developed area before Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City introduced some new roads and irrigation to the southern portion of their land.

Craig Nichols, Cemetery Supervisor, says crews have been working with the newly plotted land and doing things like hydro-seeding it.

He says they’re looking forward to some moisture in hopes to see the area green up before Memorial Day, which he calls their busiest time by a long shot.

If and when land runs scarce, there’s plenty more land on tap, because, ”we’re going to go to the east,” Nichols explains. “Continue to go to the east and develop more. We’ve had the property. We’re not buying and moving houses and stuff. We’re just developing what we’ve had.”

Nichols says the cemetery houses a family section sold years ago, and in the new spot there’s also a family section available.

Funeral homes have been seeing high numbers of cremations, and he says the cemetery has been following suit with about half of their burials being by that method.

Before the development of this new area, Nichols says full burial sites were being used as cremation sites. To preserve space, the plot has made room for the alternative burial method, “and so that they weren’t buying full burial sites and putting cremations at full burial sites. We’re putting them in their cremation sites. Specific to cremation.”

After they wrap up the project, they’ll be sprucing things up for Memorial Day. Nichols stressed they’re looking for seasonal summer help if anyone is interested.

