Advertisement

Grand jury hands down indictment in Grand Gateway Hotel shooting

Quincy Bear Robe is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Myron Pourier
Quincy Bear Robe
Quincy Bear Robe is indicted on a second degree murder charge.(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Pennington County grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel last month.

Nineteen-year-old Myron Pourier was shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19 and died from his injuries April 3. Quincy Bear Robe, also 19, was arrested the day of the shooting after investigators interviewed witnesses. He originally was charged with aggravated assault and committing a felony with a firearm. The firearm charge still stands, but the assault charge has now been upgraded to murder.

A preliminary hearing was canceled after the grand jury made an indictment.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI releases name of man RCPD officers shot and killed
As U.S. marshals were serving a warrant, a man at the Pancheros Mexican Grill barricaded...
Police: man barricades himself inside Rapid City restaurant, now in custody
A car ran into a house in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Car had a run in with a neighboring house
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow in Thomson Park on Meadowlark...
Closer to reaching a verdict in the killing of three Rapid City residents

Latest News

Continue
One more windy day
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment
Prairie View water tank on a hill in Box Elder.
Box Elder stepping up its water facilities
Consumers can expect a busy and expensive travel season
Spike in crude oil costing you more at the airport
Johnson Ranch: More Affordable Housing in Rapid City
Using the present to look to the future of Rapid City affordable housing