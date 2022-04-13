Advertisement

In the face of a national 8.5% inflation spike, Rapid City sees best sales tax numbers in 5 years

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Usually it takes around six to eight weeks to get Rapid City’s monthly sales tax number in, and February’s were released yesterday.

The City says the numbers follow the normal upward trend, which surpasses the national yearly inflationary index of just over eight percent, where this February’s numbers topped the scales at 11-percent higher than last year’s.

The month saw $2.6 million in sales tax revenue, which Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City’s Communication Coordinator, calls the best in the last five years.

”The City relies on sales tax numbers to function. Its turned around to support the economy,” Shoemaker explains, “to support the city. It’s in infrastructure. It’s in all the things that we come to rely upon.”

Shoemaker says when the nation’s seeing increased grocery, gas and building material costs, it’s apparent inflation is making a difference in the numbers.

However, he calls it a bonus when they’re seeing numbers higher than what’s being attributed to inflation, like the past two months have.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI releases name of man RCPD officers shot and killed
As U.S. marshals were serving a warrant, a man at the Pancheros Mexican Grill barricaded...
Police: man barricades himself inside Rapid City restaurant, now in custody
A car ran into a house in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Car had a run in with a neighboring house
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow in Thomson Park on Meadowlark...
Closer to reaching a verdict in the killing of three Rapid City residents

Latest News

Continue
One more windy day
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment
Prairie View water tank on a hill in Box Elder.
Box Elder stepping up its water facilities
Consumers can expect a busy and expensive travel season
Spike in crude oil costing you more at the airport
Johnson Ranch: More Affordable Housing in Rapid City
Using the present to look to the future of Rapid City affordable housing