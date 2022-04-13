Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Mushroom Steak Tips

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Like steak tips? This recipe is for you, although it comes out more like a stew. Either way, it’s simple and delicious!

First, brown 3 pounds of stew meat in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Do not cook meat throughout. Make sure you season the meat with salt and pepper.

Place the browned meat in the slow cooker. Then add 3 cups (1 and a half cans) of beef broth, 1 package of mushroom onion soup mix, a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, a small diced onion, 3 cloves of garlic, minced and 2 cups of sliced mushrooms. Cover and cook on HIGH for 1-2 hours, or LOW for 3-4 hours.

30 minutes before you’re done cooking, mix together 1/4 cup of water with 3 tablespoons of cornstarch. Pour into meat mixture and stir. This will allow the sauce to thicken.

Serve over pasta or mashed potatoes.

