Continued Windy and Unseasonably Cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The storm that brought snow to northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming yesterday continues to produce strong, gusty winds today. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for the South Dakota plains. Additionally, the strong winds are causing blowing snow in some areas, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Because the storm is moving slowly, the winds will hang around for another day. Thursday, we could easily see gusts to near 50 miles per hour.

The weekend will be a bit unsettled as a weak upper level disturbance moves in from the west. A few rain or snow showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Much milder temperatures arrive next week.

