Advertisement

Continued Windy and Unseasonably Cold

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The storm that brought snow to northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming yesterday continues to produce strong, gusty winds today. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for the South Dakota plains. Additionally, the strong winds are causing blowing snow in some areas, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Because the storm is moving slowly, the winds will hang around for another day. Thursday, we could easily see gusts to near 50 miles per hour.

The weekend will be a bit unsettled as a weak upper level disturbance moves in from the west. A few rain or snow showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Much milder temperatures arrive next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Stethem, 52, was last seen March 31 in Rapid City.
A 52-year-old Rapid City man reported missing
Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow in Thomson Park on Meadowlark...
Closer to reaching a verdict in the killing of three Rapid City residents
DCI releases name of man RCPD officers shot and killed
Quincy Bear Robe is indicted on a second degree murder charge.
Grand jury hands down indictment in Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment

Latest News

A few snow showers overnight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet another Cold and Windy Day
One more windy day, but cold air lingers
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST