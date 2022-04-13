Advertisement

Box Elder stepping up its water facilities

Prairie View water tank on a hill in Box Elder.
Prairie View water tank on a hill in Box Elder.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Towns across western South Dakota received 183 million dollars in grants and loans for wastewater projects.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the approval of the funds on April 13, and the City of Box Elder received a 4.3 million dollar loan and a 1.8 million dollar grant to help the city improve water quality and storage. The money allows the city to extend the water main on Tower Road and replace the Prairie View water tank.

“It is going to add significant efficiencies and flow rates for our water system, which will enable housing and development to target this area much more effectively,” said Matt Connor, Public Information Officer for the City of Box Elder.

The Western Dakota Regional Water System received 8 million dollars to begin the process for a drinking water project expanding from the Missouri River to Western South Dakota.

