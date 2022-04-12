Snowstorm still on the way, but the worst of it will just miss us to the north

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain and snow showers are expected to develop through the night. Snow will be heavy in spots by morning, especially in Wyoming, the northern Black Hills, northwest South Dakota and spots north. Rapid City could see some rain and snow showers by morning, but accumulations are expected to remain below an inch.

Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Blizzard Warnings are all in place across the northern portions of our region. Heavy snow will be likely the closer you are to North Dakota. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow, which will make travel extremely difficult in areas. Heavy snow is expected to push into North Dakota by Tuesday evening, but some snow showers will linger through Wednesday night in spots that have winter alerts in place right now.

The wind will pick up for much of the area and a High Wind Watch is in place from Rapid City to areas east. Gusts to 70 mph will be possible at times, especially on Wednesday. High winds will make driving difficult. Wind damage is possible, along with power outages. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens to single digits, so winds will likely make things feel below zero.

Moisture exits the region Wednesday night, but the wind will stick around through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s by the weekend with some moisture possible Saturday night. Next week will have temperatures return to near or above normal!

