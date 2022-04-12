Advertisement

Police: man barricades himself inside Rapid City restaurant, now in custody

By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is in police custody tonight after police say he barricaded himself inside a restaurant in Rapid City.

It happened at Panchero’s restaurant on Omaha Street.

The Rapid City Police Department tells us they were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service.

The agency was serving a warrant at the restaurant when the man allegedly barricaded himself in a back room with a gun.

Authorities tell us this happened around 4 p.m.

A few people we spoke to said they were in the restaurant and ran out.

Police say the man was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m.  and no one was hurt in the standoff.

