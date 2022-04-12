Advertisement

High Winds, Snow and Cold

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A powerful storm will bring a variety of adverse weather conditions to the northern plains the next few days.

As far as snow, a band of significant snowfall can be expected from northeast Wyoming through northwest South Dakota. At this time, it appears the accumulating snow will miss Rapid City to the north and west. The combination of snow and high winds will create blizzard conditions in northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana today through Wednesday.

The rest of the area will see high winds and much colder temperatures later today through midweek. Gusts to 70 miles per hour are possible Wednesday just east of Rapid City.

Finally by Thursday and Friday, a calmer weather pattern returns with diminishing winds and slightly warmer temperatures.

