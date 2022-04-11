Advertisement

National Pet Day shines a light on Spearfish PD’s newest member

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
SPEARFISH S.D. (KOTA) - National Pet Day may give owners the opportunity to spend the day with their furry family members.

In Spearfish, one dog is working on finding his forever home at the Sturgis Police Department.

Scooby is 8 years old and was first surrendered to the Western Hills Humane Society in November.

The police department was searching for a mascot when they came across Scooby.

For about 3 weeks now, the pup has been living at the station as a foster dog as officials work towards adopting him permanently to the force.

“Oh, I’m just, I’m happy that we were able to have this opportunity. Our humane societies do such a good job taking care of dogs like Scooby who were surrendered or found abandoned. I’m glad we had the opportunity to have Scooby here with us and from his actions most of the time, I would say he feels the same,” said Scott Beal, the animal control officer for the police department.

Beal adds that Scooby is a dog for the entire community and everyone loves to see him patrolling the streets.

