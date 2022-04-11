Advertisement

Police: Missing Florida teen found safe

Sergeant John Dellacroce with the Port St. Lucie Police Department says all hands are on deck to find 15-year-old Saige Stiles. (Source: WPBF)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida said a missing 15-year-old girl has been found.

Saige Stiles was safely located by member of the Florida’s Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter who was in the area searching for her on Monday, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

Saige was found in good health, officials said.

She had been reported missing Monday morning.

While walking to school, she was on the phone with a friend and said she was being followed. Her friend called 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI releases name of man RCPD officers shot and killed
As U.S. marshals were serving a warrant, a man at the Pancheros Mexican Grill barricaded...
Police: man barricades himself inside Rapid City restaurant, now in custody
A car ran into a house in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Car had a run in with a neighboring house
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow in Thomson Park on Meadowlark...
Closer to reaching a verdict in the killing of three Rapid City residents

Latest News

Michael Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting.
Case against Clinton lawyer in counsel’s probe can proceed
An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.
Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him