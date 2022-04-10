Advertisement

Prescribed fire planned at Devils Tower National Monument

The monuments Superintendent Amnesty Kochanowski said in a statement that the burn is designed to “restore the natural process of fire to the ecosystem and reduce the build-up of dead and dried fuels.”
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEVILS TOWER, WY. (KOTA) - Officials at Devils Tower National Monument announced that they plan to conduct a prescribed burin some time in the next few weeks.

The burn, depending on conditions, is planned for either late April or early May.

The plan is to burn about 165 acres on the western edge of the park.

The Northern Great Plains Fire Management Team is being charged with conducting the burn.

There are no road closures planned, and the Devils Tower visitor center will remain open during its normal hours.

