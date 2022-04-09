Moisture returns late Saturday through Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday will be mild in western South Dakota with highs in the 50s and 60s. It’ll be cooler for those in Wyoming, where highs will be in the 40s. Wyoming will have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, along with the northern hills, while most of South Dakota will get decent sunshine before clouds move in during the afternoon hours. Showers will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. It’ll be windy with some gusts higher than 40 mph.

Rain and snow showers are expected Saturday night, mainly in southwest South Dakota, while moisture will move in for the rest of the area Sunday morning through the evening. Accumulating snow is likely in Wyoming and the Black Hills. Those in northeast Wyoming will pick up 1″-3″ with isolated higher amounts possible. In the Black Hills, Sundance and Custer will see around 2″-4″ and Lead will get around 3″-7″. Isolated higher amounts are possible as well.

Monday will be mostly dry, though a few showers cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 40s for many. The next storm system arrives Monday night and could be a big one... for someone.

Right now the models are in agreement for timing. Monday night through Wednesday night. That’s all they’re in agreement about. One has the area under the bullseye for heavy snow, while the other has the heavy snow in Montana and North Dakota. Forecasting these storms so far in advance is tricky. We get an idea that a storm is possible, but much of the other details remain uncertain. The storm system is still over the Pacific Ocean, which has no sensors to collect data. So, once we get closer to the arrival of the storm, it’ll be sampled by weather sensors along the coast and in western states. This will drastically improve confidence and accuracy.

We will likely have a better grasp on the storm over the weekend, specifically Sunday. Even more confidence Monday. This storm will pack some strong winds to go along with the moisture, too. Keep checking back for the latest information regarding the potential storm system next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.