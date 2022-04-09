Advertisement

Charges upgraded for shooting suspect

Quincy Bear Robe
Shooting suspect now charged with murder(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charges for the suspect in a fatal shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City on March 19th have been upgraded to murder.

A Pennington County Grand Jury has now indicted 19-year old Quincy Bear Robe on a charge of second degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm.

That’s after the victim in the case, 19-year old Myron Pourier, Jr. of Porcupine, passed away. Bear Robe was originally charged with aggravated assault. The probable cause affidavit in the case says Bear Robe was seen running from the hotel after the shooting and it says he admitted to shooting Pourier during an argument. Bear Robe faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted on the murder charge. He’s being held on $1 million dollars bond.

Most Read

A wildland fire erupts west of Custer, prompting some evacuations. (photo courtesy Custer...
Fire crews battle to contain Wabash Spring wildfire near Custer
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
Rapid City Police search for missing woman
Police seek help in finding Rapid City woman
main pic
Spring snow storm possible next week
SD Department of Public Safety gives a public briefing for legislators on the investigation...
South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers make final points on Ravnsborg crash

Latest News

Allen woman pleads guilty to murder
Allen woman pleads guilty to murder
The goal of CASA is to sponsor children who are neglected and work with them to heal past...
One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month
While the goal is to have health centers in more urban areas, some veterans and public...
Vets, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall
WDT SkillsUSA
Brains, brawn and power tools, students gather and show off their skills at WDT