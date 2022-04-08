The wind FINALLY weakens Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will finally calm down overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s for much of the area. By morning, winds will be around 5-10 mph. Going to be pretty nice.

Sunny skies are expected for your Friday. Warmer air will move in with highs in the 50s for much of South Dakota, while Wyoming will climb into the 60s and Sheridan could flirt with 70°! Temperatures will remain mild for Saturday, but clouds will increase from the west and moisture will move in as well. Earlier in the day for Wyoming and later in the afternoon for South Dakota.

Rain and snow showers will pass through the area Saturday night and Sunday. Light accumulations will be possible in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday and Monday. We will start off next week with a small chance of moisture and scattered cloud cover.

We’re watching a potential storm system for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, where accumulating snow could cover the area. Storm intensity is uncertain right now, but we will continue to monitor this storm system over the weekend and let you know what to expect.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.