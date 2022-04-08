Advertisement

Sheridan Lake Road is getting a new look

A flag worker holding a sign for traffic at construction near Rapid City, SD.
A flag worker holding a sign for traffic at construction near Rapid City, SD.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sheridan Lake Road is undergoing construction for the third summer.

Currently, the road is covered in gravel, dirt, and potholes, but once completed the road will have wider lanes and corners that allow you to go 50 miles per hour. The latest road construction update highlighted the crew working on installing pipes for water management. The light at the end of the tunnel is showing though, the crew anticipates completing the project in August before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

