Prescribe burns, help with fire risk

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department was practicing “good fire prevents bad fire” today.

The prescribed burn near the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Catron Boulevard helps minimize the risk of a major fire and offers learning opportunities for the crews. The fire burns off the dried grasses and makes it possible for native grasses and wildflowers to return. The crews were monitoring the fire until it was completely out.

