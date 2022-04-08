Advertisement

North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Another total solar eclipse will be visible in North America in April 2024, NASA says. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, file)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - A total solar eclipse will cross North America two years from today on April 8, 2024.

With a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

NASA says 13 U.S. states will be within the path of totality: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also be within the path of totality.

For exact times on when the eclipse will occur in each area, visit NASA’s website.

