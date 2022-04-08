Advertisement

the Month of the Military Child

Elementary School in South Dakota.
Elementary School in South Dakota.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Purple is the color for the Month of the Military Child.

There are 1.6 million military children in the United States and nearly 40 percent of students at the Douglas School District are military-connected. At Vandenberg Elementary the school district showed their gratitude to military families at the school drop-off. When kids are new to the school they prioritize support and embrace the different experiences that each child has.

“The base adds to our culture in a very positive way, we have a lot of hard-working families here. It’s such an essential job and as the students come in, they have so many experiences that they bring to our area as well, so we love learning from them as well and being able to support each other” says Shanna Sandal.

Sandel makes a significant effort to show her thanks to all the students and families that they work with.

