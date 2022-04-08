Firefighters contain Wabash Spring wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wabash Spring wildfire is 100 percent contained Friday, after firefighters spent the night suppressing it.

Crews will still be on site to conduct mop-up operations and monitor the burn area for the next couple of days.

The fire is estimated to have burned 11 acres about five miles west of Custer in the upper French Creek area.

According to a release from the Forest Service, Firewise mitigation efforts by homeowners played a key role in quickly getting this fire under control.

