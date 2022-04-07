Fire crews battle to contain Wabash Spring wildfire near Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A release from the Forest Service states that the Wabash Spring wildfire is now 30 percent contained, having already burned 50 to 100 acres.

The fire is being managed by a unified command between South Dakota Wildland Fire and the Black hills National Forest.

Strong winds are pushing the fire rapidly and smoke is making travel on Highway 16 very difficult. The highway is closed from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road.

The cause of the fire, reported at 7:11 a.m., is unknown at this time.

Previous Update:

The Wabash Spring wildfire burning five miles west of Custer is now estimated at 50 acres, according to the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch Center.

Resources include engines, hand crews and bulldozers. Also, a Red Cross shelter for evacuees has been established at the Custer High School Armory.

Original Story:

A wildland fire is burning west of Custer in the area of Palamino Place, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

We don’t have much information on the fire at this time but there are some evacuations reportedly taking place and Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road is closed.

Kenneth Barfoot, who lives on Timpo Lane about two miles west of Custer, says the fire is burning in grass about 300 yards from his home. He says he sees firefighters attempting to backburn this morning.

Resources are being called in to assist local firefighters.

